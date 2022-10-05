Colombian Reggaeton Hitmaker Feid Announces U.S. Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Colombian reggaeton star Feid, also known as FERXXO, announced plans for a headlining tour of the U.S.

Produced by Live Nation, the 15-city run kicks off on October 13th in Atlanta, GA at Buckhead Theatre and wraps on November 25th at The Belasco in Los Angeles.

Along the way, the tour will hit multiple markets in the U.S., including New York, Las Vegas, Chicago, Dallas, and Orlando, among others.

Feid is riding high this year and the tour follows the release of his new album, ‘Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum,’ which has been stamped with the gold certification by the RIAA and which has accumulated a half a billion streams since its debut.

US TRIP DATES:

Thu Oct 13 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Sun Oct 16 – Charlotte, NC – Fillmore

Wed Oct 20 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

Tue Oct 25 – Washington, DC – Howard Theatre

Wed Oct 26 – New York City, NY – Irving Plaza

Thu Oct 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

Sun Oct 30 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Tue Nov 01 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Tue Nov 08 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Thu Nov 10 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

Sun Nov 13 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Mon Nov 14 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Sun Nov 20 – San Francisco, CA – Fillmore

Fri Nov 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco