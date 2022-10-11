UMG And Third Man Records Partner To Revive The Verve By Request Reissue Series

DETROIT (CelebrityAccess) — Universal’s Verve Records is partnering with Jack White’s Third Man Records to resurrect the popular reissue series, Verve By Request.
The new vinyl reissue service will focus on Verve’s deep catalog of rare and fan-requested jazz recordings, issuing two albums per month. The records will include both long-out-of-print titles, as well as first vinyl pressings for albums released in the 1990s and 2000s that were originally released only as CDs.
The albums will be remastered from original analog sources and pressed on 180-gram vinyl at Third Man’s Pressing facility in Detroit and the re-issues will include a limited Third Man Edition yellow color variant of each LP will also be available exclusively via Third Man Records and uDiscoverMusic.
The series kicks off on November 11 with the re-issue of Alice Coltrane’s “Ptah, the El Daoud” (1970) and Roy Brooks’ long out-of-print “Beat” (1964).
Other artists to be featured in the series include James Brown, Mel Brown, Gábor Szabó, Pharoah Sanders, Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter, Eartha Kitt and Sun Ra, among others.
The full release schedule
Verve By Request Releases (November 2022 – June 2023):
November 11, 2022: Roy Brooks – Beat
November 11, 2022: Alice Coltrane – Ptah, The El Daoud
December 9, 2022: James Brown – Soul On Top
December 9, 2022: Mel Brown – Chicken Fat
January 13, 2023: Ahmad Jamal – The Awakening
January 13, 2023: Archie Shepp – Kwanza
February 10, 2023: Dorothy Ashby – The Rubáiyát Of Dorothy Ashby
February 10, 2023: Gábor Szabó – The Sorcerer
March 10, 2023: Blossom Dearie – Blossom Dearie
March 10, 2023: Eartha Kitt – Bad But Beautiful
April 28, 2023: Yusef Lateef – Psychicemotus
April 28, 2023: Pharoah Sanders – Black Unity
May 26, 2023: Wayne Shorter – Footprints Live!
May 26, 2023: Herbie Hancock – The New Standard
June 30, 2023: Albert Ayler – Love Cry
June 30, 2023: Sun Ra – Space Is The Place