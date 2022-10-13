Lostboy Signs With Sony Music Publishing UK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Songwriter, producer, and artist Lostboy has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Sony Music Publishing UK.

Lostboy, the stage name of Pete Rycroft, is the creative force behind Tiesto’s platinum-selling smash hit “The Motto” with Ava Max, as well as UK breakout artist Tom Grennan’s top ten hit “Little Bit of Love.”

He’s got multiple new releases in the pipeline for the fall of 2022, including Ava Max’s new song, “Million Dollar Baby” and new music from Ellie Goulding, as well as a follow up to Tiesto’s “The Motto” which is due later this year.

“I’m so happy to be part of the Sony Music Publishing roster – the support from the whole team over the last couple of months has been amazing. A massive thank you to SMP’s US and UK teams for making me feel so welcome. This next chapter looks so exciting thanks to you all,” Lostboy said.

“I have had the privilege of working with Pete throughout my career, and he is without a doubt one of the world’s most exciting songwriters. I’m thrilled to reunite with him and welcome him to SMP – we are all delighted to be a part of his next chapter, and I feel like we’re only just getting started,” added Sony Music Publishing UK Senior A&R manager Saul Fitton.