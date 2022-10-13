The Festival Of Small Halls Returns To Ontario This Winter

OTTAWA, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for Ontario’s Festival of Small Halls announced the details for the concert series’ return to rural venues across the province during the 202 holiday season.

The festival features performances from Canadian artists at multiple rural venues across Eastern Ontario with a lineup for 2022 that includes Hawksley Workman, Skydiggers, and The Devin Cuddy Band, among others.

Performances are scheduled to get underway on November 25th when Skydigggers take the stage at Merrickville United Church and continue until December 3rd when Beòlach’s Wendy MacIsaac & Mac Morin are slated to perform at the Joshua Bates Centre in Athens.

“It’s an eclectic festival, with some remarkable acts,” says Ontario Festival of Small Halls executive and artistic director, Mark Monahan. “The intrinsic beauty of a Small Halls show is in seeing your favourite act in a unique and intimate community setting that allows you to connect with the music and the artist. Some acts will be featuring their own original material, while others will include some memorable holiday fare.”

The full lineup for the Winter 2022 Festival of Small Halls

Skydiggers / Friday, November 25 / 7:30 p.m. / Merrickville United Church

Còig / Friday, November 25 / 7:30 p.m. / Almonte Old Town Hall

Còig / Saturday, November 26 / 7:30 p.m. / St. John’s United Church, Brockville

Hawksley Workman / Saturday, November 26 / 7:30 p.m. / Manotick United Church

Beòlach’s Wendy MacIsaac & Mac Morin / Fri, Dec. 2 / 7:30 p.m. / Althorpe Bolingbroke Community Hall, Maberly, ON

Devin Cuddy Band / Friday, December 2 / 7:30 p.m. / Delta Old Town Hall

Devin Cuddy Band / Saturday, December 3 / 7:30 p.m. / Burritts Rapids Community Hall

Beòlach’s Wendy MacIsaac & Mac Morin / Saturday, December 3 / 7:30 p.m. / Joshua Bates Centre, Athens

For more information or to purchase tickets to an event, please visit the website .