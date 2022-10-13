ASM Global Names Kimberly Weedmark Named General Manager Of The Los Angeles Convention Center

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — ASM Global announced the appointment of veteran facilities manager Kimberly Weedmark as the new general manager for the Los Angeles Convention Center.

In her new role, Weedmark will collaborate with the City of Los Angeles to foster growth that the L.A. landmark convention hall, which is located in the heart of the city’s downtown.

“Playing a role in continuing to expand the growth of the LACC is an amazing opportunity, Weedmark said. “It’s a venue with a remarkable history and a remarkable path ahead. “I‘m excited to be working closely with our clients and partners in one of the greatest cities on Earth to provide customized solutions that are the hallmark of ASM Global. I’m looking forward to working with our convention center leadership team to leverage ASM Global’s industry-leading innovations to deliver exceptional experiences for organizers, attendees and exhibitors.”

“Kim Weedmark is an outstanding addition to the LA Convention Center team, and we are excited to work with her,” said Doane Liu, chief tourism officer for the City of Los Angeles and executive director of the city tourism department. “I know that Kim will continue the excellent stewardship that has marked ASM Global’s management of the convention center for the past nine years. Kim brings unmatched leadership qualities and experience, and I look forward to her invaluable input as the city moves forward with the expansion and modernization of the convention center.”

Weedmark joins ASM Global from Universal Studios Hollywood where she served most recently as Vice President of Special Events and Group Sales but she has also held multiple sales-facing senior roles at the theme park.

“Los Angeles continues to grow as a hub for many of the world’s significant conventions and events; and with Kimberly’s longtime experience with one of the city’s iconic and most popular destinations, we anticipate LACC’s growth will be even more robust in coming years,” added ASM Global’s Dan Hoffend, executive vice president of convention centers.