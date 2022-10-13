Marketing Agency Thinkswell With Clients Such As Brad Paisley, Kevin Costner, and More Announce Key Hires

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Nashville-based marketing agency Thinkswell and CEO Tim Gerst announced Wednesday (October 12) the addition of two stand-out executives to the team. Thinkswell adds James Crowley as Head of Strategy, Jenni Hand as Head of Operations, Katie Sulzner as Digital Marketing Manager, and Nicole Marchesi as Digital Marketing Manager. Thinkswell is also proud to promote Michael Adcock to Art Director.

In just a few years in the entertainment industry, Crowley has built an impressive portfolio strategizing large-scale brand partnerships and integration campaigns for Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Black Eyed Peas, One Republic, Pitbull, and more. Before joining Thinkswell, Crowley worked at FlyteVu and Outback Presents.

Jenni Hand came into the industry with a robust background in corporate marketing and a passion for country music. As Head of Operations, Hand manages campaigns and organizational structure, and leads all efforts for some of the biggest names in music, emerging acts, and established organizations. Hand led livestream initiatives for the Academy of Country Music (ACM) during the pandemic, managed advertising budgets for its 2021 ACM Awards promotion, created and executed social and digital marketing around the award show, and helped ACM Awards break records with more than 9.7 billion impressions on socials and achieve 9+ hours of trending content on Twitter, peaking at #1. She currently leads social media strategy for Kevin Costner, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Country Radio Seminar (CRS), Stephanie Quayle, and others.

Katie Sulzner comes to Thinkswell with a background in marketing strategy. She previously served as Director of Strategy at Secure Agent Marketing and now at Thinkswell, she focuses on creating high-level strategic campaigns for Thinkswell clients. Daily, she works hard to deliver top-quality social content and initiatives to clients such as Mitch Rossell, Israel & New Breed, Two Rivers Ford, Sand Mountain Amphitheater, and more.

Before joining the Thinkswell team this year, Nicole Marchesi was a Digital Coordinator at Collective Artist Management following an internship at the Academy of Country Music, where she honed her love for working with established and emerging artists. As Digital Marketing Manager for Thinkswell, Marchesi executes marketing campaigns and creates video and graphic design content for clients, including Randy Houser, Caroline Jones, American Highway Reserve, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and Stephanie Quayle.

Adcock has been with Thinkswell since the company was founded in 2014 and previously served as its Graphic Designer. As Art Director, he oversees all creative direction and brand development for Thinkswell. . Adcock graduated from Full Sail University with a Bachelor of Science in Graphic Design, gaining a deep knowledge and passion for branding and content. He has applied these skills across the entertainment and corporate industries, having designed visual content for Usher, Scott Hamilton, Randy Houser, Chris Young, Brad Paisley, I Believe In Nashville, and more.

“I’m beyond proud of the growth we’ve seen as an agency over the last eight years, specifically the past 12 months,” said Gerst. “The most important part of any agency is the team. This team that we’ve put together exemplifies our company’s mission. I’m excited to continue growing alongside these talented hires and bring even more people and clients into our family here at Thinkswell.”