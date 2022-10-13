Luke Bryan Adds 2023 Shows to Vegas Resorts World Theatre Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Luke Bryan has announced 2023 dates for his Las Vegas headlining engagement at Resorts World Theatre. The five-time Country Music Award (CMA) entertainer of the year added twelve more dates to the Luke Bryan: Vegas residency due to ticket demand for the must-see, high-energy show.

“I love doing these headlining shows in Vegas because the intimate room at Resorts World allows me to really connect to the crowd in such a different way,” says Luke. “Sitting at the piano each night has become one of my favorite moments in the show.”

Tickets and a limited number of premium VIP packages for the new 2023 show dates are currently on sale at axs.com.

New Show Dates:

• February 2023: 1, 3, 4, 8, 10, 11

• March 2023: 22, 24, 25, 29, 31

• April 2023: 1

Previously announced Show Dates:

• November 2022: 30

• December 2022: 2, 3, 7, 9, 10

Luke Bryan: Vegas features only-in-Las Vegas production elements including a shifting stage that lifts the country superstar and his band to the rhythms of his hit songs as well as a catwalk that descends from the ceiling and elevates Bryan to eye-level with the mezzanine seats.

Since opening in February 2022, the Las Vegas headlining engagement has been praised by fans and media critics alike. Rolling Stone said the performance was, “a spectacle that featured top-end technology, pyrotechnics, a slew of No. 1 songs,”and CMT noted, “when Bryan’s residency opened at Resorts World Las Vegas Friday night – he delivered the jackpot.”

The 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, operated by Concerts West and AEG Presents, is a state-of-the-art, multi-level, and intimate venue, with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage.