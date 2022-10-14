NextStage: Live In Concert Lineup Announced – Nate Smith Named NextStage Artist For November

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Grand Ole Opry has announced its second annual Opry NextStage Live In Concert, which showcases some of country music’s top rising stars who have been a part of the NextStage artist discovery program. The Opry has also announced the latest and final member of the NextStage Class of 2022, viral country star Nate Smith.

Smith will take the stage alongside other 2022 NextStage artists BRELAND, Restless Road, Elvie Shane, and Conner Smith, with special performances by NextStage alumnae Hailey Whitters and Priscilla Block, who will host the event. NextStage Live In Concert is on Sunday (November 20) at the Grand Ole Opry House. Tickets are available for sale at Opry.com today (October 14).

On being named the Opry NextStage artist of November and being part of the show, Smith remarks, “I am thrilled and honored to be the Opry’s NextStage artist for November. They have spotlighted so many artists that I admire, and I can’t wait to share a stage with them next month! There’s nothing like the Grand Ole Opry, and it means the world to me to have their support.”

California native and Arista Nashville/Sony Music Nashville artist, Nate Smith, is carving his own path into the country music genre. Smith made heads turn in 2020 when his song “Wildfire” went viral on TikTok. This year the singer-songwriter has recently garnered attention on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart. At the same time, his newest single, “Whiskey On You,” currently sits at No. 11 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

Throughout the year, Opry Entertainment works closely with Opry NextStage artists by investing in career development and providing opportunities for live performances, strategic marketing support, and short-form documentary-style storytelling created by Opry Entertainment’s award-winning content team.