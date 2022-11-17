Country Thunder Announces Several Lineups For 2023 Editions

MADISON (CelebrityAccess) – The annual Country Thunder Festivals, which take place in several cities throughout the US and Canada, have released their 2023 lineups for a number of their festivals.

Country Thunder Alberta: Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, and Jon Pardi are the headliners for the 2023 festival from August 18th through 23rd, 2023, at Fort Calgary. The three-day music festival also includes performances by Midland, Carly Pearce, Parmalee, Jo Dee Messina, and more.

Country Thunder representative Megan Benoit told Global News Calgary, “We’re so excited about headliners. I know Keith was supposed to come in 2020, and obviously couldn’t have him (due to the pandemic). So, we’re excited to have him back.”

___________________________________________________________________________

Country Thunder Florida: Country Thunder Florida, held each year at Osceola Heritage Park, announced the headliners for the 2023 fest – taking Place October 20 – 22, 2023. The all-star lineup features Cody Johnson, HARDY, and Keith Urban as headliners for the three-day country music marathon.

“When you have the world’s greatest country music fans show up the way they did in Florida in 2022, you owe them a follow-up of epic proportions,” says Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO Troy Vollhoffer. “and we’re making that promise with one of the best lineups from start to finish we’ve had in years. We can’t wait to bring Cody Johnson, HARDY, and Keith Urban to the fans in Florida!”

Other performers include Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Tracy Byrd, and many more.

___________________________________________________________________________

Country Thunder Saskatchewan: Country Thunder Saskatchewan has announced its lineup for its 2023 festival on July 13 – 16, 2023, at the Country Thunder Saskatchewan Grounds. Headliners are Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, and Jon Pardi, with additional performances by Shane Profitt, Hailey Whitters, Mitchell Tenpenny, and many more.

___________________________________________________________________________

Country Thunder Wisconsin: Country Thunder Wisconsin will return to the Twin Lakes from July 20 – 23, 2023. The headliners announced are Cody Johnson, Jason Aldean, Jon Pardi, and Keith Urban. Joining the headliners will be Ashley McBryde, Priscilla Block, Carly Pearce, and many more.

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Country Thunder Arizona: Country Thunder Arizona is bringing the heat with a lineup of country music’s biggest stars for its 2023 festival. The multi-day fest will take place April 13 – 16, 2023, at Canyon Moon Ranch near Florence, AZ.

Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson, and Dierks Bentley are headlining the four-day festival’s return. Also scheduled to appear are the Reklaws, Lonestar, Nate Smith, Ashley McBryde, and many more.

Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO Vollhoffer said, “Our fans in Arizona have come to expect the biggest and best when it comes to the talent at our events. This lineup goes even deeper with the hottest up-and-comers in the business and classic country artists who have stood the test of time.”

Reserved seats are sold-out for the Arizona festival, but general admission, platinum, camping, glamping, and more are available at countrythunder.com or by phone at 866-388-0007.

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Country Thunder Bristol: Country Thunder Bristol, held at Bristol Motor Speedway in TN on October 6 – 7, 2023, has announced a couple of acts set to appear at the annual country music celebration. To date, Eric Church and Brooks & Dunn have been tapped as headliners, with more to be revealed in the coming months.

Four-day passes, Platinum Experience, Reserved Seats, camping, and all the extras are available now at CountryThunder.com or by phone at 1-866-388-0007.