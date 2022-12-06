Comedian, Advocate, and Actress Kirstie Alley Dies at Age 71

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Actress and advocate Kirstie Alley passed away Monday (December 5). Her children, True and Lillie Parker, announced the news of her death on social media – “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce, and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.” She was 71.

The two-time Emmy winner was born in 1951 in Wichita, KS. She made the trek to LA to try her hand at acting and landed a role in 1982’s Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. In 1987, she landed opposite Ted Danson in the popular TV show Cheers, replacing actress Shelley Long. She would stay with the show until the series finale in 1993. She received an Emmy and a Golden Globe Award in 1991 for playing Rebecca Howe on that show.

Later in her career, she had success with the TV shows Veronica’s Closet – garnering her another Emmy nod and Fat Actress, which Alley co-wrote and starred in. She also starred in the Look Who’s Talking series of films and Drop Dead Gorgeous before jumping to reality TV.

She appeared in Kirstie Alley’s Big Life in 2010 and was a contestant on Dancing With the Stars (Season 12), the British Celebrity Big Brother (Season 22), and The Masked Singer (Season 7).

Alley was never someone to hold her tongue, openly talking about her advocacy and love for animals and staunch defense of The Church of Scientology, which she joined in 1978. Until her death, she remained loyal to the church alongside fellow actors Tom Cruise and John Travolta.

Hollywood has reacted in numerous social media posts to her death.

Rhea Perlman – “Kirstie was a unique and wonderful person and friend. Her joy of being was boundless,” Perlman said. “We became friends almost instantly when she joined the cast of Cheers. She loved kids, and my kids loved her too. We had sleepovers at her house, with treasure hunts that she created. She had massive Halloween and Easter parties and invited the entire crew of the show and their families. She wanted everyone to feel included. She loved her children deeply. I’ve never met anyone remotely like her. I feel so thankful to have known her. I’m going to miss her very, very much.”

Parker Stevenson (ex-husband and father to her two children) – “Kirstie, I am so grateful for our years together and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have. You will be missed.”

John Travolta – “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

Her aforementioned two children and grandchildren survive Alley. You can read the entire post announcing her death below.