The Weeknd Presented With The 2022 CMW Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Abel “The Weeknd’ Tesfaye has been named as the recipient of the 2022 CMW Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award.

Tesfaye was presented with the award in recognition of longstanding commitment to charitable initiatives, including the launch of the XO Humanitarian Fund earlier this year and his service as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations’ World Food Programme after donating $1 million dollars to the cause in 2021.

“That this is a Canadian award sits deep with me. Allan and The Slaight Family Foundation are known across the country for their generous philanthropy, and it means a lot to be acknowledged, and is an honor to be recognized along with the legendary Canadian artists who received this award before me,” said Tesfaye.

As part of the award, The Slaight Family Foundation will make a donation of $50,000 towards a charity of Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye choosing.

“The global success of Abel “the Weeknd” Tesfaye makes every Canadian proud. What Abel has done with his success is something that we can be doubly proud of–and this is to improve the lives of people in need, in Canada and around the world. His altruism, in a word, is exemplary,” says Gary Slaight, President and CEO of The Slaight Family Foundation.

“Throughout his professional life, my father, Allan Slaight, made it a family mission to ensure our financial accomplishments were used to improve our community and beyond. Abel’s support of organizations, foundations and initiatives working to make the world a better place aligns with my father’s desire to do the same. In recognition of his philanthropy, Abel Tesfaye is admirably deserving of the 2022 CMW Allan Slaight Humanitarian Award and on behalf of myself and our family we honor him for his charitableness, humanness and unspoken kindnesses,” Slaight added.