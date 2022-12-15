The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Taylor Lorenz

“Washington Post” tech correspondent Taylor Lorenz is the number one reporter on social media. We go through all the platforms, their history and where they are going. Taylor is deep into it, she’s not only a scribe, but a player in the sphere. She’s the one you need to listen to!

