Trevor Noah To Host The 2023 Grammys

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — On Friday, the Recording Academy revealed that Comedian Trevor Noah would return in 2023 for his third year as host of the venerable awards gala.

Noah, who took his final bow as host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” last week, confirmed the news via social media.

In addition to his hosting duties for the 2023 Grammy Awards, he will also serve as a producer for the show, the Recording Academy said.

The 2023 Grammys will take place Sunday, February 5th and will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network from Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles. The show will also be streamed live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8-11:30 p.m. ET/5-8:30 p.m. PT.