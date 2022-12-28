The Former Stafford Cinema Being Turned Into New Live Music Venue

STAFFORD, UK (CelebrityAccess) – The historic Stafford Cinema is in the works to become a new live music venue. The old building and cinema closed its doors in November 2021, despite efforts to revive it to its original glory. The cinema closed due to competition from the new Odeon Luxe complex in the Riverside development nearby.

Businessman Aaron Bunning and his team started renovations on the landmark with plans to operate a live music venue with the new name Apollo Stafford – a nod to its past name, the Apollo Cinema (1988 – 2014).

As reported by Express and Star, Bunning also plans for comedy, poetry readings, art and culture bookings, and serving popcorn in the new venue to recognize the past. “Several music agents and comedians have already shown interest in the project and appearing at the venue. Bunning told the BBC.

Bunning, a musician, told the Express and Star that the building’s owner, Sam Lavington approached him about turning the cinema into a live music hub for local music fans. “I’ve had the idea of creating a music venue for years now; all of a sudden, it looks like it’s going to come off. We have substantial work to do, and we’ve got to the plans signed off by the council. We all have experience in music venues, running events, putting on bands, and performing. We have been preparing the floor in one of the rooms. We are taking the stairs out, and we’re deciding where the bar is going to be. There is also a massive stage area to deal with,” said Bunning.

The former cinema had three rooms with three movie screens; however, the plan moving forward is to make it one big room with a capacity of approximately 900 people.

Bunning said: “I was in a touring band, and I did a music production in Munich. My grandad was ill, and I returned to Stafford to look after him. He’s recovered, thankfully. I realized too that there wasn’t any live music going on in the town.” He continued, “The train station is nearby with multi-story car parks and hotels in the town. There’s a lot of music fans here, and it would give local bands and singers somewhere to hone their talent.”

Bunning and his team have installed a sound desk and have filed an application with the Stafford Borough Council requesting funding. The venue is due to be up and running by Spring 2024.