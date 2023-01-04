Ugandan Music Promoter Abbey Musinguzi Charged Over Deadly Crowd Surge

KAMPALA, UGANDA (CelebrityAccess) – Uganda music promoter Abbey Musinguzi, 52, has been charged with nine counts of negligence over the death of 10 people in a New Year’s Eve crowd stampede in the Ugandan capital of Kampala.

Musinguzi, also known as Abitex, appeared before the Makindye chief Magistrates’ court on Tuesday (January 3). He denied the charges brought against him, and Erias Lukwago, his lawyer, reported he was taken to Luzira, a maximum security prison outside of the capital, where he will remain until his bail hearing on January 10.

The prosecution alleges Musinguzi caused a crowd surge and stampede at Freedom City Hall when he closed all the exits to the venue leaving only one gate for more than 20,000 fans to exit. However, Lukwago says his client is being targeted because he is a known supporter of the opposition National Unity Platform leader Bobi Wine.

The NYE attendees were killed as everyone made a single exit to watch a midnight fireworks show. Ten people were killed and were aged between 10 and 20 years of age.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni ordered an investigation into the crush and offered the families of the deceased five million Uganda shillings ($1,350 USD) to assist with funeral expenses.