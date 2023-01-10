Chris Schuler Back to UMG as VP of Promotion, Capitol Records Nashville

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Capitol Records Nashville has announced Chris Schuler as Vice President of Promotion, effective Monday (January 9). Schuler replaces the recently retired Bobby Young.

Schuler is a Middle TN State University graduate who started his career in BMI’s Radio and TV/Film department. He then joined Mercury Nashville as a promotion coordinator and climbed the ladder to VP of Promotion and Radio Marketing in 2019, where he worked across all four UMG imprints. Schuler left UMG and most recently served as VP of Promotion at Arista Nashville until November 2022.

“Finding the perfect person to lead Capitol Nashville’s promo department has always been a challenging and weighty decision,” says UMG Nashville EVP of Promotion Royce Risser. “Chris Schuler is the perfect fit, and I cannot express how happy we are to have him back home at UMG. Chris has all the qualities we need to lead and take Capitol to the next level. Capitol’s roster of superstars and their up-and-coming artists are such a critical part of UMG Nashville’s business and future. Chris is one of the smartest and savviest executives we’ve had come through promotion in the last ten years. His attention to detail is unmatched. He will be the perfect person to lead and guide this team of seasoned vets. Welcome home, Chris!”

“There is nothing in the business like the Capitol roster,” says Schuler. “I’m beyond excited to rejoin the team to continue its ongoing legacy of excellence.”

The Capitol Records Nashville roster includes Little Big Town, Keith Urban, Mickey Guyton, Caylee Hammack, Darius Rucker, and others.