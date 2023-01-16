The Heat And Miami County Officially Dissolve FTX Naming Rights Deal

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Miami-Dade County and the Miami Heat have officially parted ways with the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX after the company collapsed amid financial scandal in the fall of 2022.

According to the county and the Heat, the venue formerly known as FTX Arena will now be referred to as Miami-Dade Arena until a new naming rights partner can be secured.

The change includes the removal of the facility’s existing signage and the changeover of branding elements, which will take place in the coming weeks.

Earlier this month, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey ruled in favor of Miami-Dade County, which requested to have the FTX name removed from the venue following the crypto company’s sudden collapse.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is currently under house arrest in the United States, following extradition from the Bahamas and faces a range of criminal charges, including wire fraud, commodities fraud, securities fraud, money laundering, and campaign finance law violations.