John Page Named SVP At Acrisure Arena And OVG360 Facilities

LOS ANGELES, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Oak View Group announced the hire of John Page for the role of senior vice president of the newly opened Acrisure Arena, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, and OVG360 Facilities.

Page will begin his new duties immediately, taking on oversight of management and oversight of his portfolio. Based in Palm Springs, Page will report to Tod Leiweke, president of the Coachella Valley Firebirds, Francesca Bodie, president of OVG business development, and Chris Granger, president of OVG360.

With more than three decades of relevant industry experience, Page served most recently as President at venue management company Spectra prior to its acquisition by OVG in late 2021.

Before his elevation to President at Spectra, Page president/senior vice president of booking and Content Comcast-Spectacor/Spectra, overseeing day-to-day operations of the Wells Fargo Center, including premium seating; advertising, sales, sponsorship; and operations, as well as the $300M renovation of the facility.

He also spent a decade as the chief operating officer at Global Spectrum and as senior vice president of event production Wells Fargo Center & Spectrum where he managed teams including operations, security, box office operations, parking, premium services.

“John is a well-respected leader with decades of experience in the live industry, and I’m very proud to officially welcome him to OVG. Vision and drive have been the cornerstones of his career and we’re very excited for him to bring the same energy and leadership to our team in Palm Springs,” Francesca Bodie said.

“I couldn’t be happier to join OVG. The company represents best-in-class with tremendous leadership, ownership, and values with unprecedented knowledge of all facets of the business. OVG believes in supporting their people and building great culture. I look forward to sharing my knowledge while guiding the Acrisure Arena and Coachella Valley Firebirds to being the very best. The Coachella Valley is such a unique and distinct market with undeniable upside and I’m excited to get back out west, plus the weather is pretty nice,” added John Page.