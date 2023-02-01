EMI Records Names Lucy Dann As New Managing Director

(CelebrityAccess) – Lucy Dann has been appointed the new Managing Director at EMI Records.

Dann joins EMI following a decade at fellow Universal Music UK label Polydor Records, the last three as co-marketing director. Dann will oversee campaigns across the EMI roster in her new role, leading the marketing, creative, and promotions teams.

Dann begins her new role with immediate effect, reporting to co-presidents Rebecca Allen and Jo Charrington. EMI entered a new era following the appointment of Charrington alongside Allen in March 2022, with Capitol Records brought into the EMI fold.

EMI is set for a No.1 album this week with Sam Smith’s Gloria. It follows two weeks at the summit at the start of the year with Taylor Swift’s Midnights.

The label has secured two consecutive No.1s with singles from Lewis Capaldi’s upcoming sophomore album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.

EMI co-presidents Rebecca Allen and Jo Charrington said: “Lucy Dann is an exceptional music executive who we have both admired and wanted to work with for a very long time. Respected across the wider business by managers, artists and colleagues, Lucy will bring fresh determination, leadership and ambition to our label and its artists, helping to further drive EMI’s successes around the world.”

Dann said: “I am absolutely delighted to be working with Becky and Jo, two people I have admired throughout my whole career. The EMI team are excellent, and I can’t wait to see where we take EMI over the next few years and more, shaping a label that aligns and grows with the constant evolution of music and technology.”

With over 15 years’ industry experience, Dann has played a key part in Polydor’s success in recent years, including the UK breakthrough of Billie Eilish and working closely on artist campaigns for Maroon 5, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Jonas Brothers, and The 1975.

Prior to joining Polydor, Dann worked at Syco Music and was part of the team for the early global success of One Direction and Little Mix.