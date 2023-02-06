Sixthman Announces Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea Cruise

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Concert cruise specialist Sixthman announced they are teaming up with professional wrestler and musician Chris Jericho to produce Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Five Alive.

Now in its fifth year, the cruise sets sail from January 26-30, 2024, from Miami, FL to Cozumel, Mexico aboard Norwegian Pearl and will feature four days of music, professional wrestling that includes live matches featuring the stars from All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Ring of Honor (ROH), and more.

The cruise will also feature performances by Fozzy along with other musicians and comedians; live podcast recordings, autograph and photo sessions, and other activities that include a live fashion show of guests’ homemade wrestling masks and personas, judged by The Ocho himself, Chris Jericho.

A full lineup will be announced in the coming weeks, Sixthman said.

Along with the shipboard activities, the cruise will make a stop at the island of Cozumel, Mexico.