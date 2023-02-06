Cinema Operator AMC To Begin Charging More For Good Theater Seats

LEAWOOD, KS (CelebrityAccess) — AMC Theatres, the largest cinema operator in the United States, announced the launch of a new ticketing imitative that will charge movie fans more for good theater seats.

AMC’s Sightline program will base ticket prices on seat location within each auditorium, allowing fans to spend more, or less, to obtain seating.

According to AMC, there will be three tiers of seating available for each auditorium:

Standard Sightline – these seats are the most common in auditoriums and are available for the traditional cost of a ticket

Value Sightline – these seats are in the front row of the auditorium, as well as select ADA seats in each auditorium, and are available at a lower price than Standard Sightline seats.

Preferred Sightline – these seats are typically in the middle of the auditorium and are priced at a slight premium to Standard Sightline seats.

Additionally, AMC will offer their loyalty program members with an option to reserve seats in the Preferred Sightline Section at no additional cost.

“Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies,” said Eliot Hamlisch, EVP and CMO, AMC Theatres. “While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience, so that every trip to an AMC is a great one.”

The initiative has already launched at select AMC locations in the U.S. and will be domestic AMC and AMC DINE-IN locations by the end of the year, the company said.