Karsten Jahnke And Kelly Chappel Among The Winners At The 2023 Arthur Awards

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The winners of the International Live Music Conference’s industry-focused Arthur Awards were announced on Thursday night with Karsten Jahnke, of Karsten Jahnke Konzertdirektion winning the prestigious Bottle Award and Live Nation’s Kelly Chappel named Promoter of the Year.

In total, eleven awards were presented during a gala event at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel, including the prestigious Bottle Award, which recognizes an individual who has contributed greatly to the live music industry.

This year’s Bottle Award recipient was Karsten Jahnke, founder of Germany’s renowned Karsten Jahnke Konzertdirektion, who in 2023, marked his 60th year in the industry.

The trophy for ‘second least offensive agent’ went to ATC’s Alex Bruford and Eventim Norway & Sweden’s won this year’s Golden Ticket for ticket professionals.

AEG Presents’ Kai Henderson took top honors for the Assistant Award and Yourope’s Holger Jan Schmidt won the Industry Champion Award for 2023.

Barclays Arena in Hamburg was recognized with this year’s Venue Award and the Montreux Jazz Festival won this year’s award for top festival event.

With more than 400 industry professionals in attendance, the awards were hosted once again by CAA’s Emma Banks, with the event serving as the capstone to the annual International Live Music Conference.

The nominees in each category are decided by a committee of 150 industry professionals. Winners are then decided by a combination of an open vote of all ILMC members and IQ Magazine readers, and a closed panel of judges made up of senior industry figures.

2023 ARTHUR AWARDS WINNERS

THE VENUE AWARD

(FIRST VENUE TO COME INTO YOUR HEAD)

Barclays Arena, Hamburg

THE PROMOTER AWARD

(THE PROMOTERS’ PROMOTER)

Kelly Chappel, Live Nation

THE AGENT AWARD

(SECOND LEAST OFFENSIVE AGENT)

Alex Bruford, ATC Live

THE FESTIVAL AWARD

(LIGGERS’ FAVOURITE FESTIVAL)

Montreux Jazz Festival

THE PRODUCTION SERVICES AWARD

(SERVICES ABOVE & BEYOND)

Beat the Street

THE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES AWARD

(MOST PROFESSIONAL PROFESSIONAL)

Katie Moore, Live Nation

THE ASSISTANT AWARD

(THE PEOPLE’S ASSISTANT)

Kai Henderson, AEG Presents

THE TICKETING PROFESSIONAL AWARD

(THE GOLDEN TICKET)

Marcia Titley, Eventim Norway & Sweden

THE INDUSTRY CHAMPION AWARD

(THE UNSUNG HERO)

Holger Jan Schmidt, YOUROPE

YOUNG EXECUTIVE AWARD

(TOMORROW’S NEW BOSS)

Dan Rais, CAA

THE BOTTLE AWARD

Karsten Jahnke, Karsten Jahnke Konzertdirektion