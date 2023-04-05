Michaël Brun Signs To Astralwerks

NEW YORK CITY (CelebrityAccess) – Genre-bending and culture-fusing producer and artist Michaël Brun has signed to Astralwerks. Hailing from Port-au-Prince, Haiti and now based in New York City, Brun has amassed over 100 million combined global streams with his solo releases.

In addition to massive collaborations with Ed Sheeran and MR EAZI, he served as a producer on J Balvin’s blockbuster Colores, which won a Latin Grammy Award for Best Urban Music Album. He also teamed up with Balvin on the single “Positivo,” which was tapped as the theme song for Telemundo’s 2018 FIFA World Cup coverage.

“Michael is one of the most talented and versatile producers I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting,” said Toby Andrews, President of Astralwerks. “His knowledge of different sounds, different genres and different cultures is truly special; as well as being so well respected within the wider artist community. We can’t wait to bring his music to the global stage!”

Brun added, “I’m truly grateful to be working together with the Astralwerks team to release this body of work. I’ve worked across many genres throughout my career, from electronic music to the sounds of the Caribbean, Africa and Latin America. This new music reflects all of those experiences, and I’m grateful that the team at Astralwerks are helping to bridge those sounds with the rest of the world.”

Brun made his Astralwerks debut with “Clueless” ft. Oxlade, which was one of Billboard’s first picks for its new monthly Afrobeats column. He will be unveiling more music throughout 2023. Brun also serves as the face of the Emmy Award-winning PBS series Beat Making Lab.