Taylor Swift Viral Moment Helps An Old Song Return To The Charts

(CelebrityAccess) — A viral video of of Taylor Swift and her beau Travis Kelce helped a 20-year-old song return to top of the charts this week.

The video, which captured Swift and Kelce singing along with a song from British rockers The Darkness as it was played over the stadium PA system at the U.S. open last weekend, went viral with her fans after it was posted to the US Open social media accounts on Sunday.

https://youtube.com/shorts/nIhNwsS4uv0?si=5sJeuoQydS_nWoFb

After the clip went wide, the song, “I Believe in a Thing Called Love” shot back up the charts, landing at #1 on the iTunes Rock Chart.

Following the viral moment, The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins took to social media himself to thank Swift for the bump.