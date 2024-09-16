The Postal Service Announce Plans For An Indefinite Break After Wrapping Their Current Tour

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — Following the band’s revival in 2023 for a double bill tour with Death Cab For Cutie, Benjamin Gibbard announced that the indie pop group The Postal Service would be going on hiatus for the foreseeable future.

Postal Service’s final performance for the current run will take place at HFStival at Nationals Park in Washing D.C. on September 21st.

The group, which scored a hit in 2003 with their only studio album, Give Up, reformed in late 2022 for the reunion tour with Gibbard’s other band, Death Cab For Cutie, after not performing a show as The Postal Service in more than a decade.

Founding member and lead vocalist Ben Gibbard previously hinted that the reunion may not stick after the tour, telling NME in August that fans shouldn’t expect new music from The Postal Service.

“I think the main reason that a second Postal Service record has never come to fruition – and will never come to fruition – the time commitments that Death Cab ended up taking, which really started with Transatlanticism, haven’t really ever let up. There’s just not enough time, let alone creative juices flowing, to make a suitable follow-up [to their first album]. I think anything that we would attempt to make at this point would be thoroughly disappointing. The stakes are just lower when you’re putting an album out every two to three years. If people don’t like this one, there’ll be another one later. But after 20 years, there is no way we could ever follow that up in a way that would be satisfying to people. I would rather have all my focus on Death Cab than be watering both projects down. I just don’t have the capacity to do both. Some might argue I barely have the capacity to do one!”