Coldplay Announces New Territories For The Music Of The Spheres World Tour

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Following their successful 2024 European stadium this summer, British indie rockers Coldplay announced the addition of multiple new territories for their Music Of The Spheres World Tour.

The expanded tour itinerary now includes a performance in Abu Dhabi on January 11th, followed by a pair of shows at DY Patil Sports Stadium in Mumbai on January 18 and 19th, marking the band’s first return to the market since 2016.

A trio of shows has been announced for Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium from April 9-12 and South Korea’s capital of Seoul will see four performances at Goyang Stadium from April 16-22.

Along with the updated tour, Coldplay is preparing for the launch of their forthcoming studio album, Moon Music, which is slated for release on October 4th.

“I think what this album is about is a response to struggling with all the conflict within oneself, within myself, and also all the conflict outside, and working out what the best response is. And I think what Moon Music is trying to say is maybe love is the best response,” Coldplay’s Chris Martin said.

MUSIC OF THE SPHERES 2025 ASIA, INDIA AND UAE TOUR DATES:

JANUARY

11: Abu Dhabi, UAE – Zayed Sports City Stadium (Support: Elyanna)

18: Mumbai, India – DY Patil Sports Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

19: Mumbai, India – DY Patil Sports Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

APRIL

09: Hong Kong – Kai Tak Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

11: Hong Kong – Kai Tak Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

12: Hong Kong – Kai Tak Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

16: Seoul – Goyang Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

18: Seoul – Goyang Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

19: Seoul – Goyang Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)

22: Seoul – Goyang Stadium (Support: Mystery Guest To Be Announced)