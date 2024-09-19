Iron Maiden Announce 50th Anniversary Tour

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Metal legends Iron Maiden revealed the details of their upcoming 50th anniversary tour with plans to perform in stadiums across Europe in late Spring of 2025.

Maiden’s Run For Your Lives World Tour is scheduled to kick off on May 27th in Budapest with 27 additional stadium, festival and arena shows scheduled across Europe before wrapping in Warsaw on August 2nd.

The tour marks the 50th anniversary of the band’s formation by Steve Harris in 1975 and will see the band perform a special set that spans nine of the band’s studio albums, from the eponymous 1980 debut to 1992’s Fear of the Dark.

An announcement about additional dates for the tour is expected in the coming weeks.

Special Guests for the first half of the tour, including the London & Dublin outdoor shows but not the UK arenas, will be American rockers Halestorm. The second half of the tour sees Sweden’s Avatar as guests. And, finally, British metal band, The Raven Age, will open all UK & Ireland shows.

“Next year is a very special one for IRON MAIDEN and we’re going to be giving our fans a once-in-a-lifetime live experience. This is a tour that’s gonna put a smile on your face and a cheer in your throat. If you’ve seen us before, then get ready to take that experience to a whole new level. If you’ve never seen us before, then what the hell have you been waiting for? Now’s your chance to find out what you’ve been missing! IRON MAIDEN’s definitely gonna get ya,” stated Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickenson.

“50 years of Maiden and I have seen 46 of them! With well over 100 million albums sold and almost 2500 shows in 64 countries and counting, to countless millions of fans, we are all still loving every second and consider every tour a new challenge to bring something different and exciting to our fans. And for this very special one we’re pulling out all the stops,” added the band’s longtime manager Rod Smallwood.