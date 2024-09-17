The Jam Podcast: Maggie Rose

This week, Jonathan chats with the amazing Maggie Rose. Maggie is a firecracker with amazing talent, currently on tour in support of her new album No One Gets Out Alive. She’s also a podcaster in her own right, as host of the Salute The Songbird podcast on the Osiris Network.

