Update: Lyte Still Offline

(Hypebot) — UPDATE: Lyte is still offline as of Tuesday and has been down since last week. The home page reads “undergoing scheduled maintenance.”

Lyte is still offline

“this really messed up my small local festival”

Multiple sources tell Hypebot that they are unable to access their ticket inventory or other sections of the site. Michigan’s Big Fam Festival added a Comment to our original post typical of what others are saying off the record: “This really messed up my small local festival, I really hope they give me access back.”

As of Tuesday, Lyte had not yet answered our multiple inquires or issued an explanation.

Just a week ago Lyte was still promoting its group ticket buying solution Lyte Groups.

$53 Million Raised

From a seed round in 2016 to series B round in January 2021, Lyte had raised $53 million in 5 rounds.

But as with all startups who try to “fix” ticketing, Lyte’s efforts were dwarfed by Ticketmaster, Axs, StubHub and handful of powerful and deep pocketed primary and secondary ticketers.

As of Tuesday morning Lyte is still offline without explanation. Check back here for updates.