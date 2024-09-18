Jeremy Dutcher Wins The 2024 Polaris Music Prize

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Jeremy Dutcher, the classically trained tenor, musician, and member of Canada’s Tobique First Nation, has been announced as the winner of the 2024 Polaris Music Prize for his album ‘Motewolonuwok’

“Six years ago, this award changed my life. I have to give unending gratitude to this music community, please keep your hands going for all of these nominees. Not a single album on that list sounded like each other and that speaks to the breadth of music in this place. This choir, these singers, this band, everyone who helped make this album, I love you. I didn’t think this would happen,” said Dutcher upon accepting their prize.

Along with the recognition afforded by the Polaris Prize, Drutcher also claimed the $50,000 monetary reward provided by the Slaight Family Foundation.

Drutcher’s win was announced by last year’s Polaris Prize recipient, Debby Friday, who hosted the gala event at Massey Hall in Toronto, Ontario.

The gala also featured performances from other artists on this year’s Polaris Short Lis BAMBII, DijahSB, Jeremy Dutcher, Elisapie, NOBRO and TOBi as well as a special team up between The Beaches’ lead singer Jordan Miller and Thunder Queens.

The gala also included the Canadian debut of the Allison Russell-inspired ballet ‘Eve Was Black’ by Collage Dance and the premiere for Cindy Lee’s newest video “If You Hear Me Crying.”

The Prize, which was presented by CBC Music, recognizes the best album by a Canadian artist based on artistic merit without considering factors such as genre, album sales, or label affiliations.

The winners of the prize are selected by a Grand Jury of 11 music media professionals drawn from the greater Polaris jury pool of 207 music media and selecters from across the country.

The 2024 Polaris Short List was:

BAMBII — INFINITY CLUB

The Beaches — Blame My Ex

Charlotte Cardin — 99 Nights

DijahSB — The Flower That Knew

Jeremy Dutcher — Motewolonuwok

Elisapie — Inuktitut

Cindy Lee — Diamond Jubilee

NOBRO — Set Your Pussy Free

Allison Russell — The Returner

TOBi — Panic