Tencent Music Entertainment Launches A Global Music Outreach Initiative

SINGAPORE (CelebrityAccess) — Chinese tech giant Tencent Music Entertainment Group announced plans to highlight homegrown Chinese talent to international audiences through the launch of its Global Music Outreach Initiative.

The initiative officially launches in Singapore from September 13 to 17, during the Singapore Grand Prix Season (GPSS) as TME presents live performances from prominent Chinese acts—Liu Lian, Liu Binhao, Lu Zhengting, Qian Runyu, and the band Sir Deer—while also hosting music sessions, campus visits, and industry forums.

Along with the planned activities in Singapore, Tencent announced it will also Asia-Pacific music forum, Music Matters, taking part in conversations about global music trends.

Additionally, as part of the initiative, Chinese musicians will engage with students and faculty at local universities, fostering meaningful cultural exchanges as they seek to raise the profile of Chinese music with fans abroard.

To help raise awareness of the outreach initiative, TME has teamed up with People’s Daily, a prominent voice in Chinese media, to create the theme song “Hear It,” featuring the first-ever collaboration between Chinese singer-songwriter Tia Ray and a special version of “So This Is the Sea” will be released the same day on TME’s platforms, including QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music.

Other events will be announced at a future time.