Elektra Entertainment Announces Key Promotions

NEW YORK & LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group’s Elektra Entertainment announced a round of promotions for the label’s senior leadership, including Chris Brown, who has been named EVP, Elektra Entertainment and Co-Head of Roadrunner Records.

Brown most recently served as the label’s Head of Marketing, where he oversaw Elektra’s marketing strategy and campaigns for artists such as Slipknot, Turnstile, Panic! at The Disco, and Fall Out Boy. His resume also includes more than a decade at Roadrunner Records, where he climbed the ladder to become SVP of Marketing for Roadrunner/Fueled by Ramen.

Elektra also announced the promotion of Katie Robinson who has been named Head of Marketing, overseeing campaigns for the entire Elektra Entertainment roster. She joined Elektra in 2019 as VP of Marketing for Elektra Entertainment and was upped to SVP in 2022. Before joining Elektra, Robinson held marketing roles at Red Bull Records and Interscope

Additionally, Johnny Minardi was tapped to lead Fueled by Ramen and Co-Head of Roadrunner Records, and was named SVP of A&R at Elektra Entertainment. In his new role, he will oversee Fueled By Ramen’s Roster, which includes artists such as Fall Out Boy, Panic! At the Disco, and twenty one pilots, as well as collaborating with Brown for Roadrunner’s rock acts such as Turnstile, Gojira, and Slipknot.

Minardi previously served as Vice President of A&R for Elektra Entertainment, as well as Senior Director, A&R. His signings include Tones and I, Fall Out Boy, The Band CAMINO, Grandson, nothing,nowhere and he played a key role adding Travis Barker’s DTA Records to Elektra.

“Elektra’s fierce commitment to artist development is only equaled by our dedication to executive development, and it’s been a privilege to watch Chris, Katie, and Johnny grow into their own as leaders. Elektra wouldn’t be what it is today without them. They’ve all individually made such a strong, tangible impact and delivered exceptional results that have elevated our artists on the global stage,” said Nadel. “In addition to bringing passion and creativity to everything they do, they have inspired and empowered their teams to do the same. These much-deserved, new posts will give them the opportunity to continue to lead, nurturing and promoting our remarkable talent, while helping shape the future sound and direction of Elektra.”

Robinson and Minardi will remain based in Los Angeles and Brown in New York, all reporting to Elektra Entertainment’s President Gregg Nadel.