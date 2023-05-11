Song Summit Labs Programming Announced For The Second Annual Park City Song Summit

PARK CITY, UT (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Park City Song Summit announced the programming for this year’s Song Summit Labs with artists and creators such as Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Joy Oladokun, JD Souther, Matisyahu who will share their insights and experiences in developing music.

The discussions are part of the 2nd Annual Park City Song Summit, which will take place this year from September 7-9 at a new venue, the The Canyons Village, in Park City, Utah.

Summit Labs programming announced for 2023 includes subjects such as The Tangled Roots of Black and Latinx Music, Rhythm of Recovery: Music and Mental Health, and Hip Hop: The First 50 Years—the last of which is a discussion with two of the genre’s greatest trail blazers, Chuck D and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels—as well as on-site live podcast recordings of Joe Pug’s Working Songwriter and Eric Krasno’s Plus One.

The conference will also feature multiple songwriter workshops for 2023, including songwriter rounds and songwriter “Hall of Fame Tributes” featuring JD Souther, Jeffrey Steele, and Even Stevens.

In the evenings, the Park City Song Summit will be dedicated to live performances, taking place at participating venues around Park City. The lineup for 2023 includes Jeffrey Steele, Earl Bud Lee, Grandmaster Flash, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Cimafunk, Celisse, Anders Osbourne, Eric Krasno, and Bob Weir, among others.

3-day Summit Passes and add-ons, single-day passes, and individual show tickets are on sale now at: https://www.showclix.com/events/30655

Park City Song Summit Lab Lineup :

Road Dog Wellness moderated by Dave Margulies with Steve Poltz

SongwritingWith:Soldiers – The Healing Power of Music moderated by Joe Pug with Jay Clementi

Alchemy Healing: Ancient Wisdom For Modern Times with Leta Herman

The Tangled Roots of Black and Latinx Music moderated by Holly G with Rissi Palmer and Enrique Chi

Songwriter Hall of Fame Tribute with host Aaron Benward and Jeffery Steele

“Porch Talking the Blues” A Panel Discussion of the Radical Southern, Black, Femme Roots of the Blues moderated by Tressie McMillan Cottom with Adia Victoria and Celisse

Technology and Songwriting: An Album Forged from Lockdown moderated by Joe Pug with Eric Krasno, Otis McDonald, and Mike Chiavaro

Songwriting Workshop with Steve Poltz

“How She Move” The Embodied Poetics of BluesSpeech and BluesMovement choreographed by Gabriel Terry with Adia Victoria, Ciona Rouse, Caroline Randall Williams, and Celisse

Live: Plus One Podcast hosted by Eric Krasno with Matisyahu

Power Women in the Industry moderated by Marissa R. Moss with Emily Lichter and Lenore Kinder

Songwriter Round with Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, and Joe Pug

Hip Hop: The First 50 Years moderated by David Manheim with Darryl “DMC” McDaniels and Chuck D

This Land is Your Land: A Conversation with Ramblin’ Jack Elliott

Songwriting Workshop with Matt Warren and Josh Jenkins

Songs in the Key of Life: Songwriting of Stevie Wonder moderated by Tressie McMillan Cottom with Celisse, Danielle Ponder and Brittney Spencer

Color Me Country moderated by Marissa R. Moss with Rissi Palmer

Songwriter Hall of Fame Tribute with host Aaron Benward and JD Souther

Cimafunk and the Cubano Music Revolution moderated by Anthony Mason with Cimafunk

Live: Working Songwriter Podcast with host Joe Pug and Paul Janeway of St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Songwriting Workshop with Ruby Amanfu and Sam Ashworth

Havana Funk Experience – Passing the Torch to the Next Generation of Jazz and Funk Artists with Collin Laverty, Bill Taylor, and the Havana Funk kids

Embodiment, Meditation & Movement moderated by Ruthie Lindsey with music by Joy Oladokun

1 Million Strong presents “Rhythm of Recovery: Music and Mental Health” with Anders Osborne and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels

The Birth of a Culture with Grandmaster Flash and David Manheim

Iconic Rock n’ Roll Photography with Jay Blakesberg

Songwriter Hall of Fame Tribute with host Aaron Benward and Even Stevens