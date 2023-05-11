Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates
Breaking News Industry News Label News
Lucian Grainge

UMG Approves Lucian Grainge’s New Pay Package, Adds Haim Saban As A Non-Executive Director

UMG's Sir Lucian Grainge. Courtesy Image.
Staff Writer  Contact MePosted on
2 0

HILVERSUM, The Netherlands (CelebrityAccess) — On Thursday, Universal Music Group held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders who officially voted to re-appoint Sir Lucian Grainge as Executive Director for the next five years.

Shareholders also voted to approve a new compensation package that will see his annual salary reduced by more than two-thirds to a paltry $5 million but he will be eligible for an annual performance bonus with a target of $10 million.

Additionally, the includes an annual equity grant of $20 million with half coming from Performance Share Units (PSUs)—with annual PSU goals set by the Board of Directors—and the remainder comprised of Restricted Share Units (RSUs).

Grainge will also receive a one-time transition equity award of $100 million, of which 50% will be in the form of RSUs and 50% in the form of Performance Stock Options (PSOs).

Shareholders also voted for the re-appointment of Sherry Lansing and Luc van as as Non-Executive Directors and elected the Israeli-American media mogul, philanthropist, and businessman Haim Saban as Non-Executive Director.

Notably, UMG’s shareholders did not vote to re-elect Anna Jones as Non-Executive Director and her current term will end in 2024.

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now