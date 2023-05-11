Toosii Announces A Headlining North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Toosii shared the details for The Toosii: NAUJOUR TOUR, his upcoming North American headlining tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on July 26th at The Midway in San Francisco and wraps on September 3rd at the Egyptian Room at Old National Center in Indianapolis.

Along the way, Toosii will perform in markets such as New Orleans, Boston, New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles.

Toosii is touring in support of his Capitol Records, Naujour, which is scheduled for release on June 2nd. The album includes Toosii’s RIAA Gold-certified “Favorite Song” which has already accumulated more than 112 million global streams.

Toosii: NAUJOUR TOUR

7/26 San Francisco, CA The Midway

7/27 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

7/30 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues

7/31 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

8/3 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

8/5 Houston, TX House of Blues

8/6 New Orleans, LA The Fillmore

8/8 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works

8/10 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

8/11 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

8/15 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

8/17 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live

8/19 Orlando, FL The Beacham

8/21 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore

8/22 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

8/24 Toronto, ON HISTORY

8/25 Boston, MA Citizens House of Blues

8/27 New York, NY Palladium Times Square

8/29 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

8/31 Chicago, IL House of Blues

9/2 St. Louis, MO The Pageant