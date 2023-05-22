ONErpm Launches Digital Strategy Department With Casey Childers

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Nashville-based distribution and services company ONErpm has announced the launch of a new Digital Strategy Department. The new department will offer artists a one-on-one social media strategy in order to guide them on the best ways to amplify their message and obtain new ways to engage with fans and increase monetization.”

A long-time employee at ONErpm and music industry veteran Casey Childers has been promoted to oversee and lead the new department. She will report to ONErpm’s Head of US Marketing, Jenna LoMonaco.

Located in Nashville, Childers was most recently Senior Project Manager, where she was the central marketing strategist for artists that include Chri$tian Gate$, Jordi, PLVTINUM, Taylor Acorn, Elohim, and Against the Current.

Founded by CEO Emmanuel Zunz, ONErpm launched in 2010 with its distribution business initially targeting Brazil as its priority market. ONErpm has since evolved from its DIY distribution beginnings. It still runs a DIY offering, but also invests in a smaller pool of artists, like a label would.

ONErpm says that its Digital Strategy team ensures “artists are reaching their greatest potential”. According to the company, in 2022, it executed a trial run for 15 targeted artists across various genres to grow their YouTube revenue “based on best practices and artist participation”.

The company claims that at the end of the three-month “experiment”, all artists who completed the program saw a 100% increase in their YouTube revenue.

“Our goal is to be able to provide the help artists need to grow their social footprint in a way that is true and organic to them,” said LoMonaco.

“With Casey and the Digital Strategy team’s work, we can now provide hands-on help with social growth, engagement, and new forms of revenue. We aim to continue to not only provide transparent and innovative technology to ONErpm’s artists but also focus on true Artist Development by a team of dedicated experts.”