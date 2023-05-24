A3 Artists Agency Adds Agents John Shealy & Jenny Kaplan in Touring and Digital

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – A3 Artists Agency (A3) is expanding its agent roster with John Shealy (touring agent) and Jenny Kaplan (digital agent) in the company’s Alternative Programming, Digital Media, Licensing and Branding division. Their new roles are influential immediately.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jenny Kaplan and John Shealy to the A3 family. Their client-first approach and perceptive eyes for on-the-rise talent fit perfectly within A3’s culture and ecosystem,” said Brian Cho, President of A3 Artists Agency.

Shealy comes to A3 from Blue Note Entertainment, where he served as a comedy and podcast talent buyer and was a crucial player in booking nationwide comedy and podcast shows.

Before that, Shealy worked as an agent at the Gersh Agency, working with artists such as Cameron Esposito, Shane Torres, Matthew Broussard, and more. He is based in New York.

Kaplan moved to A3 from her previous roles in TV casting with CBS and, more recently, in digital talent management with Scale Management, where she worked on the creative campaign for Kahlana Barfield Brown and her 2022 Target brand clothing line, Future Collective. In addition, Kaplan has worked on campaigns with brands such as Nike, Crate & Barrel, and more. She is based in Los Angeles.