Rostrum Records Names Edith Bo Head of A&R

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Los Angeles-based Rostrum Records has named Edith Bo as its new Head of A&R. In her new role – Bo will be responsible for overseeing the overall direction of the label’s A&R strategy, including scouting and signing new artists.

In addition, she will be responsible for developing branding partnerships and will work closely with Rostrum’s marketing team to create and implement solutions for artists. Bo will report to Rostrum Records President Erika Montes.

Bo joins Rostrum from SoundCloud, where she spearheaded their songwriter initiative, “Unsung Heroes,” as well as publishing and sync partnerships. Before SoundCloud, Bo was in artist management and A&R at Roc Nation, where her clients included Big Sean, Hit-Boy, Mustard and Santigold.

Rostrum Records was Founded in 2003 and is home to a roster of artists, including DC The Don, Alé Araya, Lou Phelps, My Favorite Color, Brevin Kim, Fat Nick and more.

“Edith is a rockstar A&R executive with deep relationships throughout the industry from artists, managers and labels alike,” said Montes. “I’ve long admired her work over the years and am excited to finally work together as she becomes the latest addition to Rostrum’s growing team.”

“It’s an exciting time in music, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to join the Rostrum family as head of A&R. With its storied label legacy entering a new chapter, I look forward to ushering in a new wave of artists to help realize their vision and achieve success as they touch the world through music,” said Bo.