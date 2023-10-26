HarbourView Equity Partners Acquires Christine McVie’s Share Of Fleetwood Mac’s Recorded Music Royalties

The private equity-backed HarbourView Equity Partners, an alternative asset management venture focused on the entertainment world, announced it has purchased the share of Fleetwood Mac’s record royalties owned by the estate of the late Christine McVie.

McVie, who provided her skills as a vocalist, songwriter and keyboardist for the group, helped to create hits such as “Don’t Stop,” “Over My Head,” “Say You Love Me,” “Little Lies,” and “Everywhere.” Her contributions also include “You Make Loving Fun,” “Don’t Stop” and the piano ballad “Songbird,” which were featured on the band’s seminal 1977 album “Rumours.”

McVie, who died in November 2022, was married to fellow bandmate John McVie and became a full member of Fleetwood Mac in 1971. She stepped away from touring in 1998 but continued to collaborate with Fleetwood Mac, including during recording sessions.

She returned to the group in 2014 and remained a part of Fleetwood Mac until her passing last year.

“Christine’s remarkable talents played an integral role in shaping Fleetwood Mac’s sound. The band’s timeless music and worldwide influence continues to captivate all generations of listeners today,” said Sheresse Clarke Soares. “We are honored to uphold that legacy as we welcome Christine’s lifetime of work with the band into HarbourView. Christine is a decorated and iconic legend in the history of Rock ‘n’ Roll. She is a global treasure. We hold her works with pride.”

Fox Rothschild served as legal counsel to HarbourView in this transaction. Christine McVie’s estate was represented by her attorney Mario Gonzalez, as well as her longtime managers Paul Glass and Martin Wyatt.