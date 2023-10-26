Report: Taylor Swift Worth An Estimated $1.1 Billion

(CelebrityAccess) — Following the success of her global “Eras” tour, pop icon Taylor Swift appears to have joined the billionaires club, at least according to an analysis by Bloomberg News.

The analysis examined multiple aspects of Swift’s business, from her recorded music catalog to her live touring, and estimated that the singer and songwriter was worth approximately $1.1 billion dollars.

According to Bloomberg, the lion’s share of her wealth is tied up in her post-2019 catalog, which was estimated to be worth $400 million.

Related to her catalog was Swift’s revenue from streaming, which Bloomberg estimated to be worth approximately $120 million, citing both Spotify and YouTube in the valuation. Bloomberg tacked on another 80 million from royalties generated by the sale of Swift’s music for her post-2019 music.

Swift’s live business contributed value as well, which Bloomberg estimated to be worth $370 million, including income from both ticket and merch sales from 57 shows across North America this year.

“The fact that people had the capacity to pay such high ticket prices is important,” Brett House, professor of professional practice in economics at Columbia Business School told Bloomberg. “It was a confluence of people having the savings, people having the desire to spend and the fact that she produced a number of albums that for many people were the soundtrack of the pandemic.”

Bloomberg also looked at Swift’s physical assets, including her homes in Nashville, New York, London, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, among others. According to Bloomberg, her real estate portfolio is worth a cool $110 million, assuming she paid cash for them.

Swift’s team did not respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment.