Nashville’s Historic Ryman Auditorium Announces Mother’s Day Weekend With Amy Grant

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium has announced a two-night special event featuring six-time GRAMMY winner Amy Grant to coincide with Mother’s Day weekend. Grant’s Ryman shows in May will mark her first solo performance at the Ryman in 25 years and her first solo performance in Nashville in more than 15 years. The two-night event takes place May 10 – 11, 2024, and will feature different set lists each night. Tickets go on sale Friday (December 1) at 10 a.m. CT. In celebration of Mother’s Day weekend and women everywhere, a portion of every ticket will go to Thistle Farms. Visit ryman.com for more details.

Preceding her spring shows, Grant and husband Vince Gill will kick off their “Christmas at the Ryman” residency on December 13, one of Music City’s most treasured traditions. The 12-concert run is scheduled for December 13-14, 16-17, 19-20 and 22-23 and will once again feature matinee performances of the beloved show.

“Who doesn’t love the Ryman Auditorium? It’s the best place in the world to hear music and to perform,” says Grant. “Every year, I look forward to Vince’s and my Christmas residency there, and this year is no exception. For many artists and musicians, playing that stage is returning to the Mother Church of music and sharing a night with family.

“I’m thrilled to be headed back to the Ryman for the first time in 25 years to play two nights of the non-holiday music I’ve been making for the past 45 years,” Grant continues. “Over the two nights, I’ll cover as much old music as possible and introduce a couple of new songs.”

This past weekend, Grant and her long-time friend and collaborator Michael W. Smith embarked on their 2023 Christmas Tour. Joined by special guest Michael Tait of the Newsboys, Grant and Smith will co-headline nine-holiday shows, including their first appearance together on New York City’s iconic Carnegie Hall stage (December 5).