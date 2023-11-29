Janie Whitefield Named Director of Digital at Neon Coast

VANCOUVER (CelebrityAccess) — Neon Coast, the multi-faceted entertainment company launched by music business entrepreneur Martha Earls, announced the hire of Janie Whitefield as Director of Digital.

In her new role, Whitefield will oversee digital strategy for Neon Coast’s roster of management clients, including Kane Brown, Dylan Schneider, and Nightly, among others.

Whitefield joins Neon Coast after a four-year stint as Creative Director at Venture Music, where she developed the company’s creative department.

“We’ve seen Janie’s great work firsthand and I’m thrilled to welcome her to the Neon Coast family,” said Martha Earls, Founder & CEO of Neon Coast. “We’re excited to add her expertise as we continue to invest in services that help artists grow and connect to their fans.”

“I am honored and excited to become a part of Neon Coast,” shared Whitefield. “Every person on this team and artist roster is so incredibly talented, and I can’t wait to be a part of the growth here moving forward.”