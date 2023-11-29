Ground Control Touring Partners With Noise For Now To Bring Abortion Access Benefit Concerts To Five Cities In 2024

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Brooklyn-based talent agency Ground Control Touring is teaming up with Noise For Now, a non-profit focused on reproductive justice to stage the second annual Abortion Access Benefit Series.

For 2024, the event will expand to five cities, with events taking place in Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Nashville.

The Benefit show in each city will feature a special night of music and festivities, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to support Noise For Now who will then allocate the funds raised to local independent abortion clinics and abortion funds in each region.

Since its inception in 2017, Noise For Now has worked with 450 artists and entertainers to raise over 1.25 million dollars for partner organizations, with $500,000 distributed in 2022 alone.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 1st at 10 AM EST.

The full lineup for each city for 2024

Los Angeles at Lodge Room: Aurat / Anthony Anzaldo (of Ceremony) / Austin Getz (of Turnover) / Barry Johnson (Joyce Manor – DJ) / Black Marble (DJ) / Blondshell / Faux Real / John Dwyer (Osees – DJ) / Kate Bollinger / Mz Neon (DJ) / Neggy Gemmy / Panther Modern / Patriarchy / Reggie Watts (DJ) / Sadgirl / Sammie Pearson (Pretty But Wicked – DJ) / Sextile (DJ) / Shannon Lay / Them Jeans (DJ) / Tim Heidecker

Chicago at Empty Bottle: Divino Niño / Macie Stewart / Melkbelly / Resavoir (DJ) / Is This Whit (Whitney Does The Strokes)

New York City at Bowery Ballroom: Chanel Beads / Donna Missal / DREA (DJ) / Frankie Cosmos / keiyaA / Kevin Devine / LustSickPuppy / NOIA / Nourished By Time / Pom Pom Squad / Youbet

Philadelphia at Johnny Brenda’s: Florry / Frances Quinlan / Gladie / Poison Ruïn / Radiator Hospital

Nashville at DRKMTTR: Brian Brown / Crystal Egg / Mali Velasquez / Megan Loveless (DJ Set) / MSPAINT / Soccer Mommy (Solo) / Total Wife (DJ Set) / Wombo / Upchuck