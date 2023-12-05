Singer-Songwriter Charli Signs With Prescription Songs

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publisher Prescription Songs announced the signing of singer-songwriter Charli to their roster of artists.

Born in England, raised in Jamaica, and currently based in London, Charli recently co-wrote a hit for Toian & Masego and has upcoming releases with Le Sserafim, Joyce Wrice and Zeina.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the RX family!” shares Charli. “I’ve been super inspired by the work they’ve done over the years and happy to now be a part of that history. I love the vision that Nick, Eddie, and the rest of the team at Prescription have and can’t wait to bring it to life with them.”

Charli was recruited to the Prescription Songs team by A&R execs Eddie Fourcell and Nick Guilmette, the company said.

“When I first met Charli earlier this year, I instantly became a fan of both her songwriting talent and her work ethic. I couldn’t be more excited to welcome her to Prescription Songs and to put some wins on the board together!” Eddie Fourcell adds, “So excited to welcome Charli to the Rx Fam and even more elated to have a front row seat in witnessing Charli grow into the amazing writer and vocalist she is,” added Prescription Songs’ Nick Guilmette.