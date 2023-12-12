Ruud Berends Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award

LONDON, UK (VIP-Booking) – With the 13th edition of the European Festival Awards set to take place on January 17t in Groningen (NL), the European Festival Awards are proud to announce that this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award will go to Ruud Berends.

He is the co-founder and Head of Agenda of the International Festival Forum in London (GB) and advisor for Westway LAB in Guimaraes (PT), Canadian Music Week in Toronto (CA), and So Alive Music Conference in Sofia (BG).

From 2002 till 2018, Berends was the project manager of various Dutch Music Export organizations and executive producer of the Dutch Impact Parties for Buma Cultuur.

From 2002 to March 2023, he worked for Buma Cultuur and ESNS as Head of Conference, ETEP & CEETEP, international marketing and sales. In this position Berends was crucial for the networking and interconnection of European artists and promoters alike – especially the European Talent Exchange Programme (ETEP) at Eurosonic was his brainchild.

In a previous life, Berends also was co-founder, DJ, cook, promoter and toilet cleaner of Youth Centre Débarak in Zutphen and co-owner of International Booking Agency Paperclip who broke the new and alternative scene into the eye of the mainstream throughout the 80`s and early 90`s. The agency took loads of bands on tour all over Europe, too many to mention – but Soundgarden, Nirvana and Mudhoney and their contemporaries were all part of the hustle.

“Life is full of surprises. I did not know that I was up for an award. I am deeply honored, humbled and grateful to have won the Lifetime Achievement Award. Especially as it is at the European Festival Awards, an event close to my heart. It means a lot to get this award from this part of the music industry with many friends and music industry family in the room.” says Berends.

Congratulations to Ruud Berends, and thank you for dedicating your professional life and beyond to connecting artists and the music industry in general!