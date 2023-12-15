Former Primary Talent International Managing Director & Legendary UK Agent Peter Elliott Announces Retirement

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Live agent Peter Elliott has announced his retirement from the music industry and will leave Primary Talent International (PTI) at the end of 2023. Elliott joined PTI in 1995 from the Manchester-based Blast Hard Agency.

In 2007, Elliott became the Managing Director (MD) of PTI and held that post for 14 years before stepping down in March 2021. During his 28-year career, he has worked with some of the most globally successful music artists, playing a critical role in shaping the UK live music environment. His roster included Daft Punk, Plan B, Zero 7, Lana Del Rey, Dizzee Rascal, Blu DeTiger, Basement Jaxx, Purity Ring, and more.

Elliott said: “I have had great fun working alongside good and dynamic people. We grew Primary with a ‘family’ ethos, driven by a desire to work with the most creative people and talent. In my role as an agent, I have been privileged to work with and help develop many wonderful musicians, creatives and great genre-defining artists. All in all, it’s been a damn fine journey.”

Primary Talent International CEO Matt Bates said: “I have spent the majority of my career working alongside Peter here at Primary. His drive and passion are deeply ingrained into everything we do and what the company stands for. He has helped mentor a new generation of great agents here and leaves a great legacy and amazing foundations to continue building from.”