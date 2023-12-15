Spotify Tests A Prompt-Based AI Playlist Creator: See It In Action

(HYPEBOT) – Spotify has confirmed that it is beta testing a prompt-based AI playlist creation tool to “turn your ideas into playlists,” and a user has shared a demo of how it works.
After typing in a few words, Spotify AI quickly creates a custom playlist.
Examples offered in the video shared on TikTok included: “Get focused at work with instrumental electronica,” “Fill in the silence with background café music,” “Get pumped up with fun, upbeat, and positive songs,” and “Explore a niche genre like Witch House.”
@robdad_
Since when did they have this update on spotify. Now they got chatGPT making our playlists… also wtf is Which House Exploration😭😭 #spotify #update #ai
Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a Berklee College Of Music professor.