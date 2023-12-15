Spotify Tests A Prompt-Based AI Playlist Creator: See It In Action

(HYPEBOT) – Spotify has confirmed that it is beta testing a prompt-based AI playlist creation tool to “turn your ideas into playlists,” and a user has shared a demo of how it works.

After typing in a few words, Spotify AI quickly creates a custom playlist.

Examples offered in the video shared on TikTok included: “Get focused at work with instrumental electronica,” “Fill in the silence with background café music,” “Get pumped up with fun, upbeat, and positive songs,” and “Explore a niche genre like Witch House.”

