Jenny Reid Named VP Of Ticketing At Outback Presents

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Independent concert and festival promoter Outback Presents announced the promotion of Jenny Reid to the executive role of Vice President (VP) of Ticketing. In her new role, Reid will spearpoint ticketing operations with a focus on the promoter’s growing portfolio of country and comedy events.

Reid has been a part of the Outback team for four years and has played a key role in developing the company’s ticketing division.

Before she joined Outback Presents, Reid served as Ticketing Manager for New Orleans-based festival and concert promoter Huka Entertainment, the New Orleans-based independent concert and festival promoter behind events such as the Hangout Festival and Buku Music + Arts Project. Her resume also includes roles at tech companies such as Ticketfly and Eventbrite following its acquisition of Ticketfly.

“Jenny has built an incredible team that we are extremely proud of,” says Outback Presents President Michael Smardak. “With over ten years of experience in ticketing and box office operations, Jenny has led the force to establish a powerful ticketing team at Outback.”

Reid and her ticketing team have managed tours around North America for country artists and comedians, including Alabama, Nate Bargatze, Taylor Tomlinson, Leanne Morgan, John Crist and more.

