ATC Group Expands In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — All Things Considered Group (ATC), the London-based music management and live events company, has agreed to terms to acquire a new office location in Los Angeles.

According to Alliance News, the new office will provide ATC Group with space to grow, including a 30% additional capacity over its current location.

ATC Group will officially take up residence in its new digs in early January, Alliance reported.

“We are delighted to have secured our new LA facility which provides our teams with a fantastic urban working environment for collaboration with our creative artists and partners. Our new LA hub complements our prescence in our other global locations, including our recently opened New York office, and supports our growth ambitions as we recruit and retain the best talent in the industry.” ATC Group Chief Executive Adam Driscoll said in a statement provided to Alliance News.

ATC Group’s expanded footprint in Los Angeles continues the company’s U.S. expansion which included the launch of new offices in New York in February.