Betsey Perlmutter Named Vice President Of Wise Music Group’s Schirmer Theatrical

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Music publisher Wise Music Group announced that Betsey Perlmutter has been appointed to the post of Vice President of Schirmer Theatrical, Wise Music Group’s concert & theatrical production company.

In her new role, Perlmutter will oversee Schirmer Theatrical as it seeks to leverage its extensive global catalog across symphonic, ballet/dance, concert, film concert, and theatrical.

The company, which produces 150 non-traditional symphonic and film concerts each year, has recently expanded into commercial theater, serving as the co-producer of the stage production, Sugar Hill (featuring the music of Duke Ellington & Billy Strayhorn), and as the lead producer of Monk’s Dream, the authorized theatrical production of Thelonious Monk’s life.

Before joining Wise, Perlmutter served as Producer & Artistic Planning Manager of the New York Philharmonic, where she oversaw the expansion of non-traditional concert programming, spanning musical theater, contemporary opera, chamber music, and the launch of The Art of the Score film music series (together with Alec Baldwin).

During her tenure, Perlmutter developed multiple film concerts, including shows featuring the music of Star Wars Ep. 1-4, Francois Girard’s The Red Violin, and the Emmy-winning Sweeney Todd.

Perlmutter also previously held positions at Wave Hill Cultural Center, New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, and Columbia Artists Management, Inc. (CAMI).

“Since we founded Schirmer Theatrical as part of Wise Music Group in 2015, our core focus has been the proactive creative development of our vast global catalog of rights via innovative and ground-breaking immersive live concerts,” said Robert Thompson, President. “Betsey’s extensive experience with the New York Philharmonic at Lincoln Center is invaluable to us as we embark on this new stage of international creative rights development. We are thrilled she is now part of our global team.”

“I am honored to be joining the talented and dedicated team at Schirmer Theatrical and Wise Music Group at large,” said Perlmutter. “Together, with collaboration at the core, we will forge new pathways internationally to amplify our dynamic composers & songwriters through thrilling partnerships and stories yet untold.”